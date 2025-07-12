Cookin’ NANTA to Perform Aboard Star Ships

StarDream Cruises announced that the internationally acclaimed Korean theatrical show “Cookin’ NANTA” will be featured aboard its ships this season. The show is said to be celebrated for its fusion of comedy, percussion and culinary chaos.

“We’re delighted to bring NANTA onboard our ships this season,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This is more than just a show; it’s an immersive cultural experience that transcends language and borders, now set against the stunning backdrop of the open sea on both our cruise ships, the Genting Dream and Star Navigator,” added Goh.

NANTA will entertain guests aboard the Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream from Aug. 26 to Oct. 5, 2025, and on the Star Navigator from Oct. 19 to Nov. 28, 2025.

To complement the performances, guests will also be provided the opportunity to enjoy a lineup of Korean cultural programming onboard.

The company said in a press release that guests can purchase their show tickets either before the cruise or onboard the ship at the Box Office counter, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Cookin’ NANTA” itineraries include the following:

Aboard the Genting Dream (Singapore departures)

Two-night Kuala Lumpur (via Melaka) cruises | Sunday departures August 28 to October 5

Two-night Weekend Sea-cation | Friday departures August 29 to October 3

Three-night Penang to Kuala Lumpur (via Melaka) cruises | Tuesday departures August 26, and September 9 and 23, and

Three-night Phuket cruises | Tuesday departures September 2, 16 and 30.

Aboard the Star Navigator (Keelung departures)

Two-night Ishigaki cruise | Friday departures October 24 and November 7

Two-night Miyakojima cruise | Wednesday departure, November 12

Two-night Sea-cation cruise | Sunday departure, October 31

Two-night Kaohsiung cruise (one-way) | Friday departure, November 14

Three-night Naha to Ishigaki cruise | Sunday departure, November 9

Five-night Kagoshima to Kumamoto to Naha cruise | Sunday departure, October 9

Five-night Jeju to Nagasaki to Naha cruise | Sunday departure, October 26, and

Five-night Busan to Nagasaki to Naha cruise | Sunday departure, November 2.

Aboard the Star Navigator (Kaohsiung departures)