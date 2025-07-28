Celestyal Enhances Cruise and Land Package Tool

Celestyal has enhanced its cruise and land package for travel advisors and renamed it “Celestyal Sail & Stay” exclusively for the North American market.

The improved tool enables trade partners to book cruise and land packages for their guests both at the time of booking and at a later date.

The new functionality, available via Celestyal’s trade booking platform, enables advisors to book pre- and post-cruise hotel stays at a selection of 18 Athens properties, with private transfers included, the company said in a press release.

All hotels offered are predominantly four-star and above, with some three-star options available. These include private car or minivan transfers to and from the airport, hotel and port.

John Diorio, managing director and vice president of business development for North America at Celestyal, said: “We’ve launched this new solution specifically with our valued travel advisor community in mind.”

“With our new ‘Celestyal Sail & Stay’ offering, advisors can now curate all-in-one cruise and land packages, combining Celestyal’s award-winning Greek island itineraries with hand-picked hotels and private transfers to create a seamless experience for their clients,” added Diorio.

“All elements of our ‘Celestyal Sail and Stay’ packages are commissionable, so advisors can reap the rewards along with delivering exceptional value and peace of mind for their guests.”

Celestyal added that it is also providing travel advisors with resource guides for the six Athens locations where the hotels are situated, ensuring they are equipped with expert local knowledge to support them in matching their guests with the best land accommodations.

The service has been expanded to all sailings departing from Athens from July 28, 2025, which include the “Iconic Greek Islands,” “Idyllic Greece” and “Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia” itineraries.

Plans are in place to eventually expand the offering to Celestyal’s Arabian Gulf itineraries.