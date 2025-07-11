Celebrity’s Wine Program Awarded for 13th Consecutive Year

Celebrity Cruises earned 21 honors at the 2025 Wine Spectator Awards. The company announced in a press release that its wine program has garnered 161 awards over 13 consecutive years.
Recognitions include eight “Best Of” Awards of Excellence for Celebrity Cruises Edge Series, Solstice Series and Millennium Series ships, including recognition for Le Voyage. Celebrity Cruises also received 13 2025 Awards of Excellence.
“We are honored to receive continued recognition for the elevated wine program Celebrity Cruises offers across our fleet of ships from the experts at Wine Spectator,” said Jan Sorensen, Celebrity Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage operations.
“We look forward to continuing to pour the world’s most sought-after regions and most acclaimed labels for guests,” added Sorensen.
The company said that it offers more than 500 wine selections onboard and sails with a trained sommelier in every restaurant.
In addition, the company offers a variety of wine-focused programs, including the following:
- World wine tours offering samples of different wines from across the globe and teachings about regional and varietal technicalities
- Food and wine pairing workshops featuring samples of contrasting pairings to educate on the fundamentals of food and wine chemistry, as well as how food and wine interact
- Destination wine tours, which immerse guests in regional wine-producing areas around the world, including winery tours and tastings, and
- Cellar masters, allowing guests to try a collection of handpicked wines from around the world. Cellar Masters are currently offered aboard the Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit.