Celebrity’s Wine Program Awarded for 13th Consecutive Year

Celebrity Cruises earned 21 honors at the 2025 Wine Spectator Awards. The company announced in a press release that its wine program has garnered 161 awards over 13 consecutive years.

Recognitions include eight “Best Of” Awards of Excellence for Celebrity Cruises Edge Series, Solstice Series and Millennium Series ships, including recognition for Le Voyage. Celebrity Cruises also received 13 2025 Awards of Excellence.

“We are honored to receive continued recognition for the elevated wine program Celebrity Cruises offers across our fleet of ships from the experts at Wine Spectator,” said Jan Sorensen, Celebrity Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage operations.

“We look forward to continuing to pour the world’s most sought-after regions and most acclaimed labels for guests,” added Sorensen.

The company said that it offers more than 500 wine selections onboard and sails with a trained sommelier in every restaurant.

In addition, the company offers a variety of wine-focused programs, including the following: