Catania Cruise Port Completes Third Berth Accommodating Mega Ships

Catania Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, has announced the completion of Pier 25’s renovation.

The port now features three operational cruise docks, including an upgraded 405-meter quay with a water depth of nine meters, capable of handling the world’s largest cruise vessels.

The port said in a press release that with the expansion, it is positioned to serve as a gateway to Sicily and a growing hub for Eastern Mediterranean cruise itineraries.

The quay is supported by a 7,000-square-meter parking area designated for tour buses and logistics, making the port increasingly competitive and efficient.

The port added that it is preparing for growth in passenger traffic under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Sicilian Sea Port System Authority, led by President Francesco Di Sarcina.

“This was a fundamental intervention to bring the dock in line with today’s operational standards,” said Engineer Di Sarcina. “We’ve restored the quay edge, recertified the bollards, upgraded the fenders, and leveled the seabed, which had become uneven due to sediment shifts. Maintaining this depth through routine monitoring will be essential as cruise activity increases.”

This new cruise berth joins the central pier, currently the port’s longest and the future site of a new terminal, and the quay adjacent to the breakwater, where further work is set for completion by early 2026.

“This pier offers exceptional technical specifications,” said Raffaella Del Prete, general manager of GPH Italian Cruise Port.

“The addition of a third operational berth represents a major leap in our ability to manage larger passenger volumes and welcome next-generation ships. It also allows for the simultaneous berthing of multiple vessels, supported by dedicated land-side logistics that streamline coordination with local transportation providers,” added Prete.

Del Prete said the new infrastructure is already delivering operational results and will play a central role in achieving traffic targets set through 2027.

The port is located on the eastern coast of Sicily at the foot of Mount Etna, offering highlights such as volcanic landscapes and city life.