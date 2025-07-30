Cartagena Welcomes More Cruise Calls

The Spanish port of Cartagena welcomes cruise traffic and has the capacity to grow with cruise tourism being well-received by the local community, according to Hortensia Sánchez, head of business development for the port authority, which celebrated its 150th anniversary earlier this summer, hosting the 66th General Assembly of MedCruise.

“We work in close coordination with the city to ensure a sustainable, balanced development that benefits both residents and visitors,” Sánchez told Cruise Industry News.

Meanwhile, she said, the port authority is actively remodeling the waterfront to further integrate the port with the city.

“We expect to begin construction on several projects by the end of the year to enhance the cruise passenger experience,” she said. “This will include reorganizing pedestrian and vehicle traffic, removing pavement height differences and adding dedicated lanes for buses, service vehicles, scooters and bicycles.

“A key goal is to open up unobstructed views of the historic Carlos III Wall and build a commercial and cultural gallery with shaded seating, water features, landscaped areas and local tourism showcases for an accessible, welcoming and visually appealing waterfront for all.

“The project reflects the city’s commitment to creating a vibrant port area that serves both visitors and residents alike,” she added.

For 2025, Cartagena projects 188 calls and some 250,000 passengers. The calls are year-round but concentrated in the spring and fall, with October and November accounting for 67 ships.

The busiest day of the year, however, was July 17 with three ships, the AIDAstella, Arcadia and Crown Princess.

New callers for the year include Mein Schiff Relax, Sylvia Earle, Viking Vela, Luminara, Allura and the Star Princess this fall.

The port can accommodate ships of any size. The largest ship to call to date has been the Wonder of the Seas in 2022, but Sánchez said the even-longer Legend of the Seas is expected to call in 2026.