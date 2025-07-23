Carnival’s Vicky Rey Appointed to Champions 12.3 Global Coalition

Carnival Corporation today announced that Vicky Rey, vice president of government affairs for Latin America, has been appointed to the Champions 12.3 coalition, a global group of leaders dedicated to advancing Target 12.3 of the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to halve food waste and reduce food loss by 2030.

Carnival said in a press release that Rey is a respected industry leader with over four decades of experience at Carnival Corporation.

Rey is known for building trust-based partnerships across sectors to create shared value, opportunities and tangible benefits that align with local needs.

“This appointment is deeply meaningful to me,” said Rey. “It represents the collective effort of so many partners, including governments, port teams, nonprofits and dedicated colleagues, who believe in the power of collaboration to develop new solutions that are tackling food loss and waste not just for our business but for communities globally.”

“I’m proud to represent our region and our industry as part of this important global coalition,” added Rey.

The company added that her appointment to Champions 12.3 reflects her role in shaping scalable, impact-driven solutions that generate lasting change for communities. This is while supporting the company’s commitment to reducing food waste and maximizing the use of safe, surplus food across its operations.

The appointment includes spearheading the expansion of the company’s meal donation program to new destination communities across Latin America, ensuring surplus meals reach families and organizations in need.

The program donates high-quality meals to a growing network of food banks and is part of the company’s Less Left Over strategy.

As a member of Champions 12.3, Rey will bring valuable insights to the coalition of executive leaders from various business, government and civil sectors, helping to develop actionable, replicable surplus meal donation frameworks in partnership with even more destinations, Carnival said.

The press release added that as Carnival Corporation continues expanding its food recovery and waste reduction efforts, Rey has played a central role in aligning cross-sector partnerships around locally approved frameworks that support safe and effective surplus meal recovery and donation.

Her leadership has shaped flexible, trust-based models built on food safety, compliance and community collaboration, which are now being explored in new regions and contexts around the world.