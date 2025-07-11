Carnival Corporation’s Bill Burke Officially Retires

Vice Admiral (Ret.) William (Bill) Burke is officially retiring from Carnival Corporation.

“Much like our ships at sea, I work every day. And I felt now was the time to take a break,” said Burke.

Burke joined Carnival Corporation in 2013 as Chief Maritime Officer.

A submariner at heart, he commanded the USS Toledo and Submarine Squadron Two, later rising through the Navy’s highest ranks to shape U.S. national defense strategy and fleet readiness.

When he came aboard Carnival Corporation, he brought not just experience, but vision, the company said.

“I’ve had the privilege of commanding a submarine, leading a squadron of submarines and overseeing a task force of ships. As an admiral, I also had the opportunity to lead four different organizations,” he said. “My role at Carnival Corporation has been the perfect way to round out my career – blending my passion for staying closely connected to our mariners and the fleet with the leadership experience I gained over 35 years in the military, inspiring teams to operate safely, sustainably and with excellence across a global operation.”

Over his time at Carnival, Burke introduced enhanced safety protocols, launched and expanded fleetwide training programs and led the charge on environmental innovation.

Under his leadership, the corporation pioneered LNG-powered ships, standardized and fortified the company’s Maritime Policy & Compliance practices and systems, and strengthened ties with global maritime authorities.

Burke also helped spearhead Carnival Corporation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating ship and crew repatriations across 100+ countries and developing onboard crew and guest wellness frameworks in collaboration with global health authorities. Carnival said that his steady hand helped guide the company through uncharted waters.

From 2021 onward, he championed the company’s carbon reduction strategy and the Maritime Decarbonization Initiative, aligning the company with the IMO’s 2030 and 2050 goals.

After more than a decade of service as Carnival Corporation’s Chief Maritime Officer (CMO), Burke recently transitioned to the role of External Affairs Adviser as Lars Ljoen took the helm as the company’s new CMO.

Burke has now decided it’s time to move into full retirement, beginning July 10.

“I’ve got seven grandsons who still think I’m pretty cool, and I want to hang out with those guys while they have time for me,” added Burke. “To my friends at Carnival Corporation, including the tens of thousands of men and women in the fleet, thank you.”