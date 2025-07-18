Carnival Corporation Joins the American Gaming Association

Carnival Corporation today announced its membership in the American Gaming Association (AGA), becoming the first cruise operator to join the nation’s leading trade group, which represents the U.S. casino industry.

“Joining the American Gaming Association is an important step in advancing our industry leadership and ensuring we remain at the forefront of responsible gaming and regulatory best practices,” said Marty Goldman, senior vice president of global gaming at Carnival Corporation.

“This partnership opens new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing that will directly benefit our guests, team members and the broader Carnival Corporation organization,” added Goldman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carnival Corporation to the American Gaming Association. As a global leader in leisure travel and entertainment, they not only bring a unique perspective to our membership but also deepen our network through longstanding partnerships with several existing AGA members,” said Maureen Beddis, senior vice president of membership and events at the American Gaming Association.

“Their commitment to delivering world-class gaming experiences at sea complements our efforts to promote innovation, collaboration, and responsible gaming across the industry. We look forward to working together to strengthen our collective impact,” added Beddis.

The company said in a press release that as a core operator member, Carnival Corporation will collaborate with land-based and online casino operators and gaming suppliers across the U.S. to gain knowledge and insights that support the company’s business objectives.

As AGA members, Carnival leaders and team members will also have access to:

Industry-exclusive data and resources: Members-only webinars and research on regulatory trends and responsible gaming, helping the company stay ahead

Professional development: Exclusive programming such as educational webinars, legislative updates and best practices around compliance and responsible gaming

Networking and collaboration: Opportunities to engage with leaders from commercial and tribal casinos, sports betting and iGaming companies, and gaming suppliers, and

Advocacy and policy support: AGA’s advocacy tools and legislative intelligence will help follow and shape industry policy.

As part of the AGA, Carnival said that it will learn from and contribute to developments in gaming regulation, responsible gaming initiatives and policy advocacy.