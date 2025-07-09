Carnival Breeze Cruises Cancelled Due to Drydock Change

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling five cruises onboard the Carnival Breeze that were scheduled to take place in January and March 2027.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailings will no longer go ahead due to a change in the ship’s maintenance plans.

Sailing from Galveston, the Carnival Breeze was set to offer short four- and five-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean and Mexico.

Affected sailings include the cruises set to depart on Jan. 11, Mar. 5, Mar. 13, Mar. 18, and Mar. 22, 2027.

The changes come after a short-term alteration in itinerary and drydock plans for the Carnival Breeze during the specific timeframe, Carnival explained.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for your understanding,” the company continued.

According to the letter, guests will be offered the option to either reschedule their bookings or receive a full refund of the fare paid for the original sailing.

“We have a variety of alternatives and are confident that you will find another Carnival Cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” Carnival said.

Guests who opt to reschedule their reservations will have their cruise rate protected on a comparable sailing in similar accommodations.

Additionally, Carnival is also offering an onboard credit based on the duration of the cancelled voyage, which will be automatically posted to guests’ onboard accounts.

Passengers who were originally set to embark on Jan. 11, 2027, and from Mar. 17, 2027, through Mar. 22, 2027, will receive $25 per person, up to a maximum of $50 per cabin.

For guests who were sailing on the Mar. 5, 2027, departure, Carnival is offering a $50 onboard credit per person, up to $100 per stateroom.

Passengers who opt not to reschedule their cruises will be automatically refunded after July 21, 2025.

Refunds could take up to three weeks to be processed, the company said.