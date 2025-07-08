Cape Town Sees Record-Breaking Cruise Season

With the 2024-25 cruise season coming to a close, Cape Town is celebrating an unprecedented season, Cape {town} Etc reported in an article.

Cape Town saw 83 ship calls, including 11 inaugural visits. In March, the city recorded 22 ship visits, the highest number seen in a single month. In addition, the Port of Mossel Bay welcomed 15 cruise ship calls.

According to Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro, the figures are not just numbers on a page; they represent a growing momentum as Cape Town works towards its goal of doubling tourism by 2035.

“These figures underscore Cape Town and the Western Cape’s growing stature as a leading cruise destination on the African continent. In working towards greater impact and long-term benefits for destinations, Cruise Cape Town is a catalytic project that significantly nurtures the cruise economy in the area,” said Stander.

The Cape Town Cruise Terminal also celebrated a 16 percent increase in passenger and crew numbers compared to the previous season. The season culminated with the departure of the Crown Princess on June 29.

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, responsible for operating the Cruise Terminal, said: “Our world-class infrastructure, combined with Cape Town’s breathtaking landscapes and rich tapestry of experiences, positions us as a must-visit stop on any global cruise itinerary.”

The article said that the most notable moment of the season was the arrival of Cunard’s Queen Anne on April 10, marking her first visit to South African shores.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, said: “Cruise tourism dovetails neatly with our Growth for Jobs Strategy. With 2,000 jobs supported and over a billion rand injected into the economy in the previous season, the cruise industry is achieving our vision for a thriving, inclusive and resilient Western Cape.”