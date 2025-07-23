Azamara Highlights Itineraries Embodying ‘Slowcation’ Travel Trend

Azamara has showcased a selection of its itineraries that provide a “slowcation” experience, which, according to the company, is emerging as a defining travel trend for 2025.
The company said in a statement that each of its selected itineraries offers travelers the chance to slow down, stay longer and truly immerse themselves in the local culture and surroundings.
Itinerary highlights for the select sailing include extended port stays, overnight dockings and country-intensive itineraries.
They include the following:
- Dec. 2, 2025 — “West Africa Cruise: Senegal, St. Helena & Walvis Bay” (18-nights) | Highlights include a wildlife-watching adventure in Namibia and visiting Noflaye’s Turtle Village in Senegal to mingle with turtles.
- April 10, 2026 — “Japan Intensive Cruise: Kobe, Nagasaki & Tokyo” (14-nights) | Highlights include riding the Shinkansen bullet train to Kyoto, porcelain artistry in Arita and exploring Nagasaki’s Peace Park.
- May 2, 2026 — “Italy Intensive Cruise: Florence, Rome & Amalfi” (10-nights) | Highlights include the Leaning Tower of Pisa at the Field of Miracles and an AzAmazing Evening of Italian opera celebrating Pietro Mascagni.
- June 16, 2026 — “Juneau & Haines + Pre Banff & Canadian Rockies Tour” (16-nights) |Highlights include Glacier Bay on a two-day overland tour in Juneau and embarking on a wildlife adventure in Klawock.
- Aug. 26, 2026 — “Canada, Greenland & Iceland Cruise: Quebec City, Nuuk & Reykjavik” (16-nights) | Highlights include Place-Royale, Montmorency Falls and a scenic drive to Saguenay National Park.