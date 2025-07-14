Azamara Highlights Culinary Journey Program at Sea and Ashore

Azamara Cruises is offering a culinary journey that will include onboard chef-led experiences and immersive local tastings ashore, as well as longer stays, late departures and overnight calls allowing for self-paced exploration.

The company said in a press release that the culinary programming is an extension of its Destination Immersion Elevated ethos, which is designed to bring guests closer to the spirit of each locale through authentic, thoughtfully curated experiences.

The ethos focuses on regionally inspired menus, onboard wine pairings, chef-led demonstrations and festive meals that mirror local traditions.

The company said that, due to its smaller ship size, Azamara can dock closer to each destination, providing unparalleled access to authentic local culinary experiences that larger ships cannot reach.

Culinary sailings include the following:

Lisbon to Miami | Nov. 17-30, 2025 | The Azamara Onward

The voyage across the Atlantic is a 14-day sailing featuring Portuguese and Moroccan cooking demonstrations, regional street food festivals on deck and a Latin American destination showcase.

Port Louis to Singapore | Nov. 28 to Dec. 14, 2025 | The Azamara Pursuit

The voyage through the Indian Ocean is a 17-day sailing featuring a Sri Lankan culinary presentation, Indonesian and Singaporean cooking demos, a street food festival at sea and a sushi-making class.

Singapore to Melbourne | Dec. 14, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026 | The Azamara Pursuit

The festive year-end journey blends culinary traditions from Southeast Asia to Australia with experiences such as Singaporean, Balinese, and Australian cooking demonstrations, a sushi-making class and an on-deck street food festival.

Fall and Winter 2025-26 highlights include the following:

The Caribbean (October 2025 to January 2026)

Philipsburg, St. Maarten: Beach BBQs, French pastries and island rum tastings, and

Pierre, Martinique: Boulangeries and distilleries with a French-Caribbean twist.

Australia and New Zealand (January to February 2026)

Sydney and Hobart: Waterfront dining, local oysters and boutique wine pairings

Wellington and Napier: Artisanal coffee, craft brews and cocktail culture, and

Dunedin (overnight): New Zealand’s emerging slow food movement.

Japan and South Korea (March to April 2026)