Aurora Expeditions Offering Antarctica Discounts

Aurora Expeditions has launched a summer promotion, with discounts of up to 40 percent on a number of 2025-26 Antarctica departures on its small ships.

“We are passionate about creating meaningful, responsible travel experiences that connect our guests with the planet’s most awe-inspiring environments,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“This offer opens the door for more adventurers to witness the magic of Antarctica in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

Travelers can save up to 40 percent on 14 select Antarctica 2025-26 itineraries, with options designed to suit every style of polar explorer.

These include voyages that explore wildlife havens and a chain of seldom-visited volcanic islands, such as South Georgia & Antarctic Odyssey featuring the South Sandwich Islands or navigate by Zodiac among glaciers and through pack ice on Antarctic Explorer.

The offer valid from July 15 to August 15, 2025.