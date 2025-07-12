Aurora Announces Solo Supplement Waiver for 2025-26 Sailings

Aurora Expeditions has announced that it is waiving the solo supplement across all Antarctica voyages for the 2025-26 season, as well as all Arctic and Global Discovery expeditions, until September 2026.

Previously, the offer was available on select departures.

“Solo travelers are often among our most engaged and curious passengers,” said Michael Heath, CEO at Aurora Expeditions.

“Our expeditions naturally foster connection: to nature, to other people, and to one’s own sense of wonder and purpose. With the expansion of our No Solo Supplement offer across all Antarctica voyages in 2025-26, and all Arctic and Global Discovery voyages until September 2026, we’re making it easier than ever for them to join us on an unforgettable journey,” added Heath.

Aurora Expeditions said in a press release that the No Solo Supplement offer is valid until Sept. 30, 2025, and applies to all Antarctica 2025-26 expeditions, as well as all Arctic and Global Discovery expeditions through September 2026.

According to the press release, sailings accommodate no more than 130 passengers per voyage, offering a relaxed, social onboard environment where expeditioners can form genuine connections with fellow travelers and expert guides and take in the natural world.

Aurora added that its fleet is designed with solo travelers in mind, offering cabin configurations and inclusive experiences such as Zodiac excursions, guided hikes and Citizen Science programs.