Atlas: Trade First Strategy to Drive Growth with New Hires

Atlas Ocean Cruises has announced a series of strategic new appointments to its sales and guest services team, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to its trade-first sales strategy and continued growth in the luxury expedition market.

Kristian C. Anderson, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, has welcomed Kelly Popovski, Richard Whitaker, Logan Steele, Juan Lopez, and Pedro Jaimot to the Atlas Ocean Voyages team.

“In a short time, Atlas Ocean Voyages has redefined the expedition style of cruising, initially refined polar expeditions and then developing innovative epicurean and cultural experiences for year-round exploration across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond on our state-of-the-art fleet of luxuriously designed, world-class yachts,” said Anderson. “This talented sales team, announced today, enhances our resources and strengthens our valued partnerships with the travel advisor community, which remains an essential partner in our ongoing success as we continue to grow as a company.”

New Appointments:

Kelly Popovski – Senior Director, Field Sales

Kelly will lead Atlas’s team of field sales for North America. A respected cruise industry veteran, Kelly began her career with Norwegian Cruise Line, where she held progressive roles within the sales organization, forging strong relationships with the travel advisor community. As a founding team member at Virgin Voyages, she was instrumental in developing the sales organization and leading Charters and Incentives.

Richard Whitaker – Director, National Accounts

Richard brings nearly a decade of cruise sales experience, including roles with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Azamara Cruises. In his new role, he is responsible for increasing Atlas’s presence with consortia partners and national accounts by developing customized marketing and sales strategies to support mutual growth.

Logan Steele – Regional Sales Director, Southeast USA

Logan will support travel partners across the Southeast U.S. With a cruise industry background in sales and sales support, Logan brings a fresh and innovative perspective to his new role. A graduate of Florida State University, Logan is committed to strengthening advisor relationships.

Juan Lopez – Director, Guest Services

Juan leads Atlas’s global reservation team of Voyage Specialists, bringing experience in guest reservations and operations from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. A graduate of Florida International University’s Hospitality & Tourism program, Juan is focused on enhancing the guest experience from the first point of contact.

Pedro Jaimot – Director, Charter & MICE Operations

Reporting to Robert Cao, Vice President of Charter & MICE, Pedro brings over 15 years of experience in cruise sales, marketing, and operations. His background includes key roles at Star Clippers, Landry & Kling, Cruise Planners, and Ponant. At Atlas, he will focus on expanding and refining charter and MICE offerings.

In addition, Isabel Galvan has been appointed Vice President, Commercial Operations & Systems Development as Atlas Ocean Voyages establishes a new Department of Operations and Systems Development to oversee the day-to-day operational functions of the business. This department will ensure that critical systems, including reservations and IT infrastructure, are functioning at optimal levels.

Additionally, the company said it it will facilitate the research, development, and implementation of new technologies to support the evolving needs of the business. Isabel has extensive experience in the cruise industry and a proven track record as a key stakeholder in both marketing and sales, which uniquely positions her to align commercial strategy with operational excellence. Galvan will continue to report to James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO.

These appointments underscore Atlas Ocean Voyages’ commitment to building a world-class team dedicated to providing exceptional support to travel advisors and delivering unforgettable experiences for guests.