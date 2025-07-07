Atlas Appoints Kristian C. Anderson as EVP Global Sales

Atlas Ocean Voyages has appointed Kristian C. Anderson as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

In the role, Anderson will lead all sales initiatives as the brand deepens its trade-first strategy to expand in the luxury expedition cruise market.

Atlas said in a press release that Anderson will report directly to President and CEO James A. Rodriguez.

“It is an exciting time at Atlas Ocean Voyages and our travel advisor partners as we continue to raise the bar on the guest experience and elevate our brand, now adding Kristian C. Anderson to the executive team,” said Rodriguez.

“I, like so many of our industry colleagues, have admired his commitment to advisors over the years, and his leadership position in the trade community is a welcome addition to our team of cruise veterans,” added Rodriguez.

Anderson said: “Under Rodriguez’s leadership, the team at Atlas Ocean Voyages has built a highly regarded brand that doesn’t rely simply on name recognition but advances with an intentional commitment to deliver elevated, authentic guest experiences and trusted value with their industry partnerships.”

“The cornerstone of luxury has always been the power of human connections. The space it provides creates profoundly meaningful moments that last a lifetime. As Atlas Ocean Voyages embarks on this new chapter of growth sustained by elevating the luxury experience, I’m excited to add on to this exceptional team and carry that vision forward with the team and our travel advisor partners,” Anderson added.

Anderson is a seasoned leader in the luxury travel and cruise industry, having recently concluded his tenure as senior vice president of global sales at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

During his tenure, he played a key role in launching the brand’s first three ultra-luxury yachts and in the growth and development of the global sales structure and distribution.

According to the press release, his career spans executive roles at Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Qatar Airways, bringing a wealth of global sales expertise and strategic vision to the company and the market.