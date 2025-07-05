Atlas Announces New Canadian Arctic Expedition Aboard World Voyager

Atlas Ocean Voyages launched a new polar expedition for 2026: the Canadian Arctic Discovery 17-night expedition aboard the World Voyager, sailing September 21 from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The sailing offers the opportunity to traverse remote regions of the Canadian Arctic and Labrador, highlighting the wilderness, cultural diversity and wildlife.

The company said in a press release that the itinerary offers expedition experiences, including Zodiac safaris in Disco Bay and the Button Islands, as well as ice cruising and sightings of black bears in Nachvak Fjord.

Highlights include experiencing the cultures of Sisimiut and Qikiqtarjuaq, engaging with local artisans, exploring ancient Inuit traditions, the historic Basque whaling station in Red Bay and the islands of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon.

Additionally, guests will explore the ruins of Hebron’s Moravian mission and Gros Morne National Park, with several Captain’s Choice days allowing for spontaneous landings in the Arctic.

Atlas added that it starts its 2025 Arctic season this week and has welcomed back experienced Expedition Leaders Jonathan Zaccaria and Ekaterina Uryupova.

The company said that the Arctic exploration is a highlight of the line’s polar collection, with Arctic departures still available this season: