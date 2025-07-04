Atlas Announces Limited-Time 4th of July Sale

In recognition of the 4th of July, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its 4th of July offer, offering savings and added value for new bookings made by July 11, 2025.

The company said that for one week, guests can save up to an additional 30 percent, combinable with bonus savings, for a total value of up to $14,400 for an Adventure Oceanview Stateroom.

The offer is available on 32 select luxury expeditions, with fares starting at $3,558.

The 4th of July Sale is also combinable with Atlas’ Explorer’s Choice complimentary amenity offer, allowing guests to further personalize their journey by selecting one of the following:

Air credit savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom

A pre- or post-cruise hotel or land package, and

An unlimited Wi-Fi package.

Atlas said in a press release that the sale is available across all staterooms and suites, with savings of up to $28,100 when booking a suite.

Additional booking incentives include solo traveler supplements starting from 125 percent.

Highlighted expeditions include:

The World Voyager: Amsterdam to Dublin (10 nights) departing Oct. 1, 2025

The World Traveller: Buenos Aires to Ushuaia (16 nights) departing Oct. 27, 2025

The World Navigator: Ushuaia roundtrip (11 nights) departing Nov. 20, 2025, and

The World Navigator: Ushuaia to Buenos Aires (18 nights) departing March 3, 2025.

The sale is valid for new bookings made through July 11, 2025, when the code “FREEDOM” is used at the time of booking.