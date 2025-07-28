Astronaut Tim Peake to Join Queen Elizabeth in Alaska in 2026

Cunard announced that British astronaut Tim Peake will join the Queen Elizabeth for a voyage through Alaska in July 2026, as part of the company’s Insights Program.

Peake joins past Insight speakers such as Bear Grylls and Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

Cunard said in a press release that Peake spent over six months aboard the International Space Station from December 2015 to June 2016. Peake will join the sailing as its special guest when it departs Seattle on July 20, 2026.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Having Peake join us on board the Queen Elizabeth is something truly special. He’s lived the kind of adventure most of us can only imagine, and to hear his stories: from space missions to life on the International Space Station; in the setting of Alaska’s wild beauty will be unforgettable. We’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer our guests such a rare and inspiring opportunity.”

Peake said: “Alaska and space might seem worlds apart but both are places of stunning natural beauty, perspective and discovery. I’m incredibly excited to share with Cunard guests what it’s really like to live and work in space and to meet curious minds from around the world in one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth.”

During the voyage, guests will attend the Royal Court Theatre to hear Peake share stories from his time in space and his career with the Army Air Corps, followed by a Q&A.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Alaska itinerary includes calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell and Victoria (Canada), featuring glaciers, coastlines and heritage.

Prices currently start from £1,459 per person, based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.