Aroya Makes First Visit to Mykonos

Aroya Cruises made its first visit to Mykonos earlier this week.

As part of its debut in the Mediterranean, the Aroya arrived at the Greek island on Tuesday.

The call is part of the ship’s first seven-night cruise in European waters, which sailed from Istanbul’s Galataport Cruise Terminal on June 28, 2025.

The extended visit to Mykonos started at 6 AM, with the ship remaining anchored off the island through 1 AM on Wednesday.

In addition to the island, the 3,400-guest vessel also sailed to two other destinations in Greece: Piraeus, which serves as a gateway to Athens, and Souda Bay in Crete.

The Aroya is now scheduled to make a visit to Bodrum, Turkey, before returning to its summer homeport of Istanbul.

Over 12,000 guests visited Mykonos on Tuesday, as the vessel was joined by Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, the Costa Fascinosa and the Celebrity Eclipse.

After completing its first cruise in the region, the Aroya is set to offer additional weeklong cruises to destinations in Turkey, Greece and Egypt.

The seven-night itineraries feature visits to a wide range of ports of call, including Alexandria, Rhodes, Marmaris and Kaş.

Aroya’s first season in the Mediterranean extends through September, when the ship is scheduled to return to the Red Sea.

Originally built as Genting’s World Dream, the vessel entered service in 2017 before being acquired by Cruise Saudi in 2023.

After a complete refurbishment, which saw over 95 percent of public areas rebuilt, the ship entered service for Aroya Cruises in late 2024.

According to the company’s President, Dr. Joerg Rudolph, approximately 100,000 guests boarded the ship during its inaugural season in the Red Sea.

Sailing from Jeddah, the ship offered a series of three- to seven-night cruises to destinations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, including Aroya’s private island destination of Jabal Al-Sabaya.