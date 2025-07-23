Aroya Celebrates Maiden Visit to Rhodes

Aroya Cruises celebrated its maiden visit to the Greek island of Rhodes with a plaque exchange ceremony onboard.

According to the company, the ship’s Captain, Jan Gelinder, and Aroya Cruises’ Executive Director of Marketing, Turky Kari, were joined by local authorities for the event, which took place on the bridge of the Aroya.

Rhodes’ Deputy Mayor of Tourism, Georgios Pattas, and Harbor Master, Kiposoglou Maria, were also present.

As part of its inaugural season in the Mediterranean, the Aroya made its first visit to Rhodes on July 15, 2025.

The call was part of a seven-night cruise that also sailed to other destinations in Greece and Turkey, such as Bodrum, Mykonos and Piraeus.

Continuing its schedule in Europe, the Aroya is set to offer a series of weeklong cruises in the Mediterranean, departing from the Galataport Istanbul Cruise Port.

The itineraries feature visits to a wide range of ports of call in Greece, Turkey and Egypt, such as Souda Bay, Marmaris, Kas and Alexandria.

After arriving in the port for the first time earlier this month, the Aroya is scheduled to return to Rhodes four times in the next two months.

The ship’s season in the Mediterranean runs through mid-September, when it is scheduled to return to the Red Sea for itineraries departing from Jeddah.

On its way back to Saudi Arabia, the 150,000-ton vessel offers an eight-night repositioning cruise that features a transit of the Suez Canal, as well as visits to destinations in Turkey and Egypt.

Originally built for Dream Cruises as the World Dream, the Aroya was acquired by Cruise Saudi at an auction in late 2023.

Following a major refurbishment, the 3,400-guest ship entered service for Aroya Cruises in late 2024, kicking off its maiden season in the Red Sea.

Sailing from Jeddah, the ship offered a series of short cruises to destinations in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt between December 2024 and June 2025.