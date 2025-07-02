Aros Marine Sets Up UK HQ in Southampton at OVIC

Aros Marine announced that its UK headquarters are now in Southampton at the Ocean Village Innovation Centre (OVIC).

The company, which has more than 600 employees, specializes in refit and outfitting projects for cruise ships, expedition vessels, river cruise ships, ferries and yachts.

Aros Marine said in a press release that since its inception in 2009 in Lithuania, the company has outfitted over 300 vessels.

Darren Smith, vice president of sales at Aros Marine, said: “The UK is a key maritime hub with a strong network of shipowners, operators and shipyards, making it a strategic market for Aros Marine’s continued growth.”

“Having a local presence allows us to strengthen relationships, respond faster to client needs and expand our footprint in refit and outfitting projects across the UK and Northern Europe,” added Smith.

“Southampton is one of the UK’s busiest and most well-connected ports, with direct access to the cruise and ferry industries we serve. OVIC stood out as a modern, flexible base with a strong marine and innovation community, which is a great match for our ambitions and culture.”

Smith added: “We are starting with a small but experienced team of three to five people, focusing on sales and project development. As our UK operations grow, we expect the team to expand accordingly.”

Stephen Deller, OVIC’s center manager, said: “Aros Marine discovered OVIC through the company’s local network while exploring potential bases in the Southampton area. After visiting and meeting the OVIC team here, it quickly became clear this was the right fit for Aros Marine, both in terms of location and the collaborative environment.”

Smith said: “The OVIC office will serve as our UK sales and business development hub. The team will lead client communication, tender participation and support ongoing project coordination. It also allows us to be more hands-on with local partnerships and new opportunities in the region.”

According to the press release, OVIC turns 15 this year and is operated by Oxford Innovation Space, which has the largest network of innovation centers across the UK and Ireland, on behalf of the building’s private owner.

Image: Darren Smith, vice president of sales, Aros Marine, left, with Stephen Deller, OVIC’s center manager.