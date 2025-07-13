Ambassador Signs Contract with Harding+ Retail for Renaissance

Ambassador Cruise Line has expanded its partnership with retail specialist Harding+, awarding the company the full onboard retail contract for the Renaissance.

In a LinkedIn post, Bob McGowan, chief experience officer at Ambassador, said: “Following the expansion of our partnership with Harding+ onboard Ambassador Cruise Line and CFC – Compagnie Française de Croisières ship Renaissance, we officially opened yesterday and what a phenomenal start it was!”

“A huge shoutout to Daniel Jackson and his incredible team for their hard work and vision in transforming the onboard retail spaces into stunning, immersive shopping experiences. We’re beyond excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait for guests to explore all the exclusive travel retail treasures that we have to offer,” the post continued.

Harding+, which first partnered with Ambassador in 2021, will curate and manage the complete retail experience aboard the Renaissance, according to an article by Crew Center.

“With Harding+ bringing its expertise to Renaissance, we’re confident in delivering a seamless and elevated shopping environment that reflects the tastes and expectations of our French guests,” said McGowan in the article.

“Working with a strong sense of French culture when it comes to the Renaissance and its guests is a positive challenge,” said Harding+’s CEO Chris Matthews.

The ship will launch with four dedicated retail spaces, including an accessories boutique with brands such as Pandora and Swarovski, a fine jewellery store, a spirits and tobacco shop and a holiday essentials outlet.

According to the article, the collaboration builds on Harding+’s guest-centric retail model, which focuses on destination-driven product curation, luxury beauty and bespoke offerings tailored to the demographic profile of each ship.

The Renaissance will be the first ship to launch with Harding+’s full stock integrity project integrated from day one, incorporating digital tracking and handheld labeling technology to streamline onboard operations and inventory accuracy.