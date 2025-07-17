Ambassador: ‘Set for Long-Term Success’

The Ambassador Group is stronger as a result of the merger earlier this year between Ambassador and Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC), CEO Christian Verhounig told Cruise Industry News.

He said the merger will strengthens the company’s presence in the no-fly cruise market and expand its product offerings, including a new joint Caribbean fly-cruise program set to launch this fall.

The merger also creates an enhanced cruise experience by offering more choice and greater flexibility, he said. It enables both brands to capitalize on operational synergies while preserving their distinct national identities.

“CFC will retain a French product for its home market, primarily operating from Dunkirk and Marseille. Itineraries include Northern Europe, the British Isles, the Nordics, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and West Africa,” Verhounig explained. “Ambassador will continue to focus on adults-only no-fly cruise experiences combined with multi-generational itineraries.”

The fleet includes Ambassador’s 1991-built Ambience, which launched the brand coming out of the pandemic, plus the 1999-built Ambition, which joined in 2003, and CFC’s 1993-built Renaissance.

According to Verhounig, Ambassador’s success in the U.K. market and CFC’s strong presence in the French market will provide a formidable platform from which to expand the merged business’s footprint in the European market.

“We are always looking for suitable additions to our fleet. We are exploring several opportunities, and there are many, but we have yet to make a decision. For us, growth has to be natural and, when the time is right, we will provide an update as appropriate,” he said.

“Our priority is to build on the momentum we’ve created, which is demonstrated by our forward bookings that are at an all-time high: growing our loyal guest base, expanding our fleet responsibly and continuing to offer a wide range of authentic, accessible cruise experiences,” Verhounig said.

“As we look ahead to 2026, Ambassador will remain focused on sustainable growth, product diversification and improving operational efficiencies and environmental performance across the fleet while enhancing the guest experience.

“We are confident in our potential and ability to become a market leader. With strong forward bookings, high guest satisfaction and a focus on ESG, accessibility and innovation, Ambassador is well-positioned for long-term success.”

