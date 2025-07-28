Ambassador Offers Second Iteration of Grab a Grand Agent Incentive

Ambassador announced the second iteration of its “Grab a Grand” trade incentive to mark its first fly-cruise program to the Caribbean this winter, onboard the Renaissance.

The company said in a press release that the first sailing of the season will depart London Tilbury on Oct. 30, 2025, and the last will return to the UK on March 9, 2026.

Karen Cameron, head of trade (interim) at Ambassador, said: “Our valued trade partners are key to our success, and the return of this hugely popular incentive is about showing our gratitude to them for their ongoing hard work and support as the Ambassador brand goes from strength to strength.”

“We originally launched the ‘Grab a Grand’ incentive back in January 2024, and it went down so well, we’re excited to be bringing it back ahead of our first-ever fly-cruise winter program to the Caribbean. There’s never been a better time to introduce an agent incentive on our amazing new fly-cruise winter program aboard the Renaissance,” added Cameron.

Running from Monday, July 28 to Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the incentive offers agents making a booking on any fly-cruise Caribbean sailing the opportunity to enter a weekly prize draw.

The company is offering £1,000 per week for four weeks, with a prize draw at the end of the campaign, offering one agent partner a Caribbean cruise for two aboard the Renaissance.

All of Ambassador’s Caribbean fly-cruises offer a choice of four onboard flight experiences on direct Virgin Atlantic charter flights to Barbados from London Heathrow and Manchester airports.

Agents making a booking in Economy Classic and Economy Delight will receive one entry into the Grab a Grand prize draw. Trade partners making a booking for guests traveling in Premium Class will receive two entries and those booking guests flying in Upper Class will receive three entries.

To enter, trade partners making a booking on any Renaissance Fly Caribbean Sailing can email the booking reference, agent name and ABTA number to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.