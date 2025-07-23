Ambassador Named Official Partner of EIBA

Ambassador Cruise Line announced a landmark three-year Partnership with the English Indoor Bowling Association (EIBA), cementing the company’s position as a supporter of the community across the UK.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that Ambassador has signed a partnership agreement with the World Bowls Tour to become the title sponsor for the organisation’s top-tier tournaments for the next three years.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer at Ambassador, said: “We’re delighted to become an official partner of the EIBA and to extend our commitment to the sport of indoor bowls.”

“It’s clear that many within the bowls community share a strong affinity with cruising, and this new agreement offers Ambassador a fantastic opportunity to connect with players and supporters at all levels of the game that values the same sense of camaraderie and adventure that lies at the heart of what we do,” added Nardini.

The company said in a press release that the partnership encompasses branding and experiential activation at EIBA events, opportunities to communicate with EIBA clubs and members and the introduction of a Club Grant Fund supported by a contribution from every Ambassador cruise booked by an EIBA member.

Ambassador will provide offers on its cruise itineraries to EIBA clubs and members alongside fan engagement experiences and brand and marketing exposure opportunities at three major EIBA events: the Summer National Finals, the Mixed Pairs & Mixed Fours and the Winter National Finals.

“We know just how passionate and engaged the bowls community is, and we’re particularly proud to support the EIBA’s new club grant fund, which reflects our shared commitment to help local bowls clubs thrive. Whether on land or at sea, both of our organizations are based on a sense of community, and this partnership enables us to give something back to a sport that shares many of the values our guests hold dear.”

The new agreement also sees Ambassador named as an official partner of the EIBA and sponsor of its National Summer and Winter Mixed Pairs and Fours Competitions.

Peter Thompson, chief executive of the EIBA, said: “To secure Ambassador as an official partner is a tremendous boost to the Association and the sport of indoor bowls. This is an exciting time for us, with Ambassador sponsoring the EIBA’s National Summer and National Winter Mixed Pairs and Fours Competitions.”