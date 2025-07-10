Ambassador Launches Dream Cruises Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line today announced the launch of its latest sales campaign, “Dream Cruises” offering deals on select no-fly sailings in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The company said that guests booking selected sailings departing from July 10 through August 31 will receive up to £1,000 onboard credit.

The campaign also includes deals on group bookings and solo travel for cruises onboard the Ambience, sailing from London Cruise Terminal, and the Ambition, which departs from Tilbury as well as seven regional ports, including Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, Falmouth and Portsmouth.

The campaign’s highlights include the following:

Applicable to all twin cabin grades for sailings of seven nights or longer, guests can use the onboard credit to enhance their sailing with a treatment in the Green Sea Spa, shopping in the galleria, or a specialty dining experience.

Groups of 15 guests or more can enjoy additional benefits, including a 5 percent discount on select sailings.

For groups of 25 adult guests, Ambassador will offer one additional free place (the 26th place), and two free places for groups of 50 adult guests (the 51st and 52nd places).

Group bookings also enjoy a special welcome cocktail party and preferential group dining arrangements.

Due to popular demand, Ambassador is offering solo supplements of up to 50 percent on full cabin fares, across all four solo cabin categories.

Ambassador offers a dedicated program of events, lunches and drinks especially designed for solo travelers, featuring an introductory meet-up and a Welcome Cocktail Party for those sailing for six nights or more. These are open for optional participation.