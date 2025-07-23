Ambassador Changes Itinerary to Allow for Fresh Water Supply

Ambassador Cruise Line is adjusting the current cruise of the Ambition to allow for the supply of additional fresh water.

The change affects the voyage that sailed from the British port of Newcastle on July 19, the company said in a social media update.

“Due to events beyond our control, we were not able to load the normal volume of fresh water in Newcastle at the beginning of the cruise,” Ambassador stated.

The company explained that the Ambition manufactures fresh water from the sea using evaporators and reverse osmosis equipment.

However, for safety and hygiene reasons, the systems are not used in all ports and sea areas, Ambassador continued.

“Like most ships, we use shore supplies to supplement our stock on board to maintain normal services. While the ship remains perfectly safe and sanitary, we would have needed to ask everyone onboard to conserve water if we were to continue,” the company added.

“To avoid this possibility and to maintain standards of comfort, we have changed the order of our calls at Fowey and Portland to allow us to take on more fresh water supplies in good time.”

Offering an 11-night cruise to the British Isles, the Ambition made a visit to Dundee and was scheduled to sail to Cork, Scilly, Fowey, and Portland on July 23, 24, 25 and 26, respectively.

The itinerary will now be offered in a reversed order, with the visit to Portland set for July 25 and to Fowey set for July 26. The Ambition is also set to visit Cherbourg and Honfleur, France, before returning to Newcastle.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause our guests onboard Ambition. Your safety and comfort are always our top priority and this alteration will allow us to maintain normal stocks of fresh water and avoid potential restrictions,” Ambassador said.

The company also advised guests that shore excursions in the affected ports are being revised due to the change.

“Our Destinations Experience team is working closely with our local agents in Fowey and Portland to secure tours for our revised itinerary,” Ambassador added.