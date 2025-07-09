Ambassador Agrees to World Indoor Bowls Sponsorship Deal

Ambassador Cruise Line today announced a partnership agreement to become title sponsor for the World Bowls Tour’s top-tier tournaments for the next three years.

The agreement follows the company’s sponsorship of The Ambassador Cruise Line 2025 World Indoor Bowls Championships, which took place from January 10-26.

The championships incorporated three international competitions: the Scottish International Open, the UK Open and the pinnacle of the World bowls calendar, the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Chief Marketing Officer, Gordon Nardini, said: “We’re delighted to build on the success of our 2025 World Indoor Bowls Championships sponsorship by becoming title sponsor of the World Bowls Tour’s trio of top-tier tournaments.”

“It’s clear that many within the bowls community share a strong affinity with cruising, and this new agreement offers Ambassador a fantastic opportunity to connect with an audience that values the same sense of camaraderie, community and adventure that lies at the heart of what we do,” added Nardini.

Gordon Woods, director of the World Bowls Tour, said: “We could not be more excited to welcome Ambassador Cruise Line as the title sponsor for our three world-class indoor bowls events for the next three years.”

“Ambassador’s enthusiasm for the sport as well as their affinity with the audience that we attract make them a perfect fit for us and we are grateful to Potters Resort for negotiating the deal to not only include the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters, but also the Scottish International Open, as well as our new UK Open Championship,” added Woods.

John Potter, proprietor of Potters Resorts, said: “We’re delighted that Ambassador Cruise Line has extended its title sponsorship of the World Indoor Bowls Championships for a further three years.”

“Its unique position in the cruise industry makes them a natural partner, and we look forward to hosting the Ambassador team at the resort,” added Potter.