Aman at Sea Opens Charter Bookings; Hires Composto

Aman rendering

Aman at Sea has opened sales for charter bookings starting with the 2027 summer season aboard the new the 94-guest Amangati.

The ship is currently under construction at T. Mariotti.

In addition, the company has named Angela Composto as vice president of sales, marketing and reservations.

Composto has held leadership roles for some of the industry’s most celebrated brands, the company said, with a positive track record of market share growth. Her expertise spans innovative brand entry strategies to meaningful partnerships.

Composto commented: “Over the past 25 years working in luxury hospitality, I have strived to gain a strong strategic vision and the ability to anticipate industry trends, which has led to the launch of several successful global brands. Now, I am honored to apply this experience at Aman at Sea and look forward to introducing the Aman brand’s deeply rooted values and exceptional reputation to the world’s oceans for the very first time.”

Aman at Sea noted it will reveal and begin taking reservations for its curated Mediterranean itineraries on Amangati.

