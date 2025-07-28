AIDA Enhances Its Theme Cruises

AIDA Cruises is further developing its theme cruises, ranging from crime readings, dance workshops, to comedy with prominent guest artists.

The company said in a press release that one of the most popular event cruises at AIDA Cruises is the “AIDA dances.”

Another edition will take place from Jan. 17-24, 2026, on the AIDAcosma.

The one-week cruise around the Canary Islands and Madeira is focused on dance, music and rhythms.

The centerpiece of the trip features workshops and stage performances with well-known dance professionals from the TV show “Let’s Dance.”

Participants include:

Motsi Mabuse

Ekaterina Leonova

Renata and Valentin Lusin

Patricija and Alexandru Ionel

Zsolt Sándor Cseke

Malika Dzumaev, and

Anastasia and Sergiu Maruster.

The team is complemented by Isabel Edvardsson, Evgeny Vinokurov, Nina Bezzubova, Mariia Maksina, Paul Lorenz, Melissa Ortiz-Gomez, Melanie van den Boom and Fabian Richt.

The program includes a range of dance courses, and participation in the workshops is free and is suitable for both beginners and advanced dancers.

Highlights onboard include show performances by the dance professionals and the Dance & Glam Night finale.

Land itinerary highlights include the flower island of Madeira, and the Canary Islands of Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Fuerteventura. Onboard highlights include the Organic Spa and culinary diversity in 17 restaurants.

The special “AIDA dances” are bookable from 615 euros per person.

AIDA’s special theme itineraries include the following:

It’s tapped! The Wiesn on the Water

Onboard the AIDAnova from Sept. 14-20, 2025 | Kiel · Bergen · Nordfjordeid · Ålesund · Stavanger/Lysefjord · Kiel

Season Opening Canaries with Alvaro Soler

Onboard the AIDAcosma, Nov. 8-11, 2025 | Gran Canaria · Madeira · Tenerife · Fuerteventura · Lanzarote · Gran Canaria

Crime & Sea – Thrills at Sea

Onboard the AIDAnova, Dec 12-13, 2025 | Hamburg · Rotterdam · Brussels/Zeebrugge · Paris/Le Havre · London/Southampton · Hamburg

AIDA Dances 2026

Onboard the AIDAcosma, Jan. 17-24, 2026 | Gran Canaria · Madeira · Tenerife · Fuerteventura · Lanzarote · Gran Canaria

Best of AIDA – 30 Years of Cruise Love

Onboard the AIDAdiva, April 18-25, 2026 | Warnemünde · Stockholm · Gotland · Gdansk/Gdynia · Copenhagen · Warnemünde

Festival Cruise 2026

Onboard the AIDAprima, June 8-12, 2026 | Hamburg · Zeebrugge · Hamburg