AIDA Details Highlights for Superbloom and Glucksgefuhle Festivals

AIDA announced that it will have its own experiential booth at the Superbloom Festival in Munich (August 30–31) and the Glucksgefuhle Festival at Hockenheimring (September 11–14).

AIDA will offer visitors the opportunity to make DIY bracelets, relax in the chillout zone with ocean sounds, enjoy massages at the wellness lounge and visit the AIDA ice bar with uniquely created ice cream shapes like a kiss.

The company said that the offerings will be enhanced by mobile glitter stations, a “Kiss & Smile” photo booth, a walkable pool deck and stylish goodies.

The Superbloom Festival features DJ NIA and Rave Aerobics. At the Glucksgefuhle Festival, visitors can expect an atmospheric after-show party with DJ Beauty and the Beats.

At the booth, visitors can engage in personal conversations with the AIDA team and learn more about life and work onboard.

From July 10 to August 10, 2025, a competition including ticket giveaways for both festivals will be held by AIDA, as well as an AIDA travel voucher worth 2,000 euros.

In 2026, from June 8 to 12, a third Festival Cruise will take place on the AIDAprima. Musical offerings include Hip Hop, EDM, Pop and Schlager.