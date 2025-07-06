AIDA and Rostock Seawolves Host Basketball Camps Onboard

AIDA Cruises has announced that it will again offer two basketball camps this summer in cooperation with the local Basketball Bundesliga team, the Rostock Seawolves.

Onboard the AIDAnova, children and young people between the ages of 10 and 14 are allowed to improve their skills under professional guidance across the duration of a cruise.

The AIDA basketball camps take place on the seven-day trips “Scandinavian highlights from Kiel” from July 26 to August 2 and from August 23-30th, 2025.

The company said in a press release that participants can expect a varied and intensive program of training, team-building and fun over six days.

Training will include speed, throwing technique and tactics, while leisure activities include film evenings or a visit to the climbing park.

The training will be run under Bundesliga professional Svante Schmundt.

Participation can be booked in advance via the myAIDA holiday planner up to three days before the start of the trip. Participation in the basketball camp costs €300 per person.

AIDA Cruises said it has been supporting the Rostock Seawolves since 2022, and comprises joint actions that promote cohesion and strengthen the region.

AIDA added that it is particularly interested in working together for young talent on the Basketball Makes School project, with the Regionalliga Jugend, the Seawolves Academy and the AIDA Student League.