AB InBev’s ‘Master of Beer Customer Service’ Program Elevates Crew Training

AB InBev has brought its Master of Beer Customer Service (MBCS) training to over 50 cruise ships, offering a fun and meaningful experience for crew members while helping them deliver even better service onboard, according to a press release.

As part of its growing commitment to the cruise industry, AB InBev launched the MBCS program to equip crew members with essential brand knowledge and service skills.

In just two years, the program has reached more than 50 ships across seven major cruise lines, with in-person sessions held in n Cozumel and as well as in Alaska.

The name MBCS stands for Master of Beer Customer Service — but also represents four of AB InBev’s most iconic brands that are central to the program: Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Corona, and Stella Artois.

The training gives crew members a well-deserved break from their routine in a relaxed, upbeat setting where they get to be served instead of serving.

Through engaging activities like games, live speaker interactions, and beer tastings paired with snacks, they learn beer basics, discover what makes each brand special, and gain valuable tips to enhance guest satisfaction and gratuities.

After each session, crew members leave the training energized, thankful, and eager to apply what they’ve learned.

Many express excitement about using their new skills right away to create even better guest experiences onboard.

According to a spokesperson, this program is more than just a training — it’s an experience that motivates crew members, builds brand love, deepens their knowledge of each brand, and leaves a lasting impact on service and guest connection.

Coming off from its third Cozumel edition now in May, the updated MBCS program now includes new activities, and content, designed to keep things exciting for both first-time and returning crew members.

As the program grows, AB InBev said it remains focused on making each session better than the last and reaching even more ships in the years to come. The company is proud to continue supporting hospitality teams across the cruise industry and helping raise the standard for beer service at sea.