66 Degrees Expeditions Live with cruisePAL

The newest expedition cruise line, 66 Degrees Expeditions, is now live with cruisePAL SMS/POS, according to a press release.

cruisePAL said its team is proud to support 66 degrees Expeditions in this adventure with their innovative solutions.

“Our team embarked Seaventure in Lisbon, Portugal to start the cruisePAL installation and then supported the crew during the inaugural cruise to Reykjavík,” the company said in a statement.

“Our web-based cloud-ready cruisePAL SMS now helps 66 degrees Expeditions to manage onboard hotel operations, cruisePAL POS simplifies the work of bars, restaurants, boutiques, beauty salons providing immediate sales visibility, and cruisePAL Inventory supports the new cruise line’s material flow. All areas and aspects important for inventory management are covered from a single solution allowing for the comprehensive management and tracking of stock levels, orders, and sales of products or items within a vessel and the entire fleet and much more. 66 degrees Expeditions also chose IssuTrax Lite that is aimed to streamline unplanned maintenance tasks, optimize guest interactions, and provide efficient internal and external communication.”

Peter Winqvist, cruisePAL Managing Director, joined the team onsite in Lisbon and added: “We would like to thank the entire 66 degrees Expeditions team for their invaluable support and hospitality. We are happy to welcome them as our new customer and looking forward to many years of fruitful collaboration.”