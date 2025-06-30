Windstar’s Prelog Highlights New Ship

Windstar Cruises’ President, Christopher Prelog, highlighted the company’s latest itineraries, bookings, ship meetups, milestones and more for guests in an email.

“I’m thrilled to share that the Star Explorer, our second new Star Class yacht, is now open for booking. This is a huge milestone for Windstar as we expand to a fleet of eight yachts, and the Star Explorer marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” he said.

Prelog added that the company has just released the first itineraries for its new yacht, with the Star Explorer’s debut scheduled for December 2026, marking the start of the local season in the Mediterranean.

“For us, it means visiting places like Naples and Genoa, which we only do between October and March, and spending more time in cities like Venice, Livorno (Florence) and Barcelona, with overnight stays that let you get the local perspective,” Prelog added.

He added that local season Mediterranean voyages are available for booking.

“I have some exciting news to share about the Star Seeker, our all-suite yacht debuting in December of this year. During her debut months in the Caribbean, the Star Seeker will meet up with several of our other yachts,” Prelog said.

“What makes these meetups even more special is that guests sailing on those ships will have the chance to step aboard the Star Seeker for a complimentary tour,” he added.

He added that the company has planned other moments for its ship meetups with the Star Seeker:

New Year’s Eve fireworks in Tenerife with the Wind Star

A joint January 21 beach barbecue in Virgin Gorda with the Wind Spirit

A sunset parade past the Pitons on March 18 with the Star Pride and Wind Spirit, and

Docking with the Wind Surf in St. John’s, Antigua, on March 29.

“There’s more to come, so stay tuned, and as always, I look forward to seeing you aboard,” Prelog said.