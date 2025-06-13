Windstar Cruises Appoints Arthur Theodorou as VP of IT

Windstar Cruises welcomed Arthur Theodorou into his new role as Vice President of Information Technology (IT).

“As we grow our fleet and embark on an incredible chapter of digital advancement, Theodorou’s leadership will play a central role in shaping the future of Windstar’s technology,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog.

“From modernizing our guest platforms to enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency, Theodorou’s vision and experience are exactly what we need as we scale up and continue delivering our signature small-ship experience,” Prelog added.

“Theodorou’s thoughtful approach to innovation is helping us build a smarter, more connected cruise line that remains personal and guest-focused, even as we grow,” added Prelog.

The company said that in his new role, Theodorou will steer global shoreside and shipboard IT operations and help chart the course for significant growth ahead in the company’s fleet and overarching technology systems.

Theodorou brings over two decades of experience driving digital transformation and IT innovation across the maritime and travel sectors. His background includes leading complex IT ecosystems at land and sea, most recently as VP of IT at Lindblad Expeditions.

There, he directed global IT operations for corporate offices and a fleet of expedition ships, including cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, cloud infrastructure and guest-facing technology, the company said in a press release.

At Windstar, Theodorou is responsible for steering the development and implementation of innovative systems and performance-driven technology that support the cruise line’s expanding fleet and elevated guest experience.

Theodorou is taking over the vice president role from Jason Grant, who was recently named chief information officer for Xanterra Travel Collection, Windstar’s parent company.

According to the company, Theodorou is widely respected for his strategic yet hands-on leadership style.

He has led successful cloud migrations to AWS and Azure, implemented marine ERP systems and launched Versonix’s online booking engine, all of which have contributed to stronger internal systems and smoother guest journeys.

He is also known for promoting collaboration across departments, including sales, marketing, finance and operations.