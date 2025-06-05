Viken Group Appoints Anna Silvesjo as CEO

Viken Group has announced changes in its leadership team. Anna Silvesjo, formerly partner and group chief financial officer, has been appointed as the new CEO.

Viken said in a press release that Silvesjo brings a strategic vision for the company’s future to her new role, and that the leadership transition marks a significant step for the group as it continues to evolve as a pioneering force in the marine sector.

The group said that Silvesjo represents a new generation of leadership, combining financial acumen, strategic insight and a deep understanding of brand-aligned design.

“Viken Group will continue to expand into new market segments while deepening partnerships with clients through our on-brand design philosophy. Our design solutions align with each client’s brand identity, culture and target audience,” said Silvesjo.

“Design excellence, commercial success and a strong culture of innovation and collaboration are central to our direction. We’re also placing a strong emphasis on employer branding to attract and retain top talent in the global marine design industry,” added Silvesjo.

Silvesjo will also focus on the development and expansion of Navigator, the group’s integrated, productized service platform. Navigator represents an approach to maritime project execution, encompassing design, architecture, engineering and related disciplines. Viken Group comprises three brands: TDoS (Tillberg Design of Sweden), Hot Lab and Thalia Marine.

“Rooted in decades of experience across cruise ships, expedition yachts and private yachts, Navigator simplifies the complexity of shipbuilding while ensuring rigorous cost control throughout development and construction,” said Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of the Viken Group.

Johansson added: “By leveraging the combined expertise, capacity and global networks of TDoS, Hot Lab and Thalia Marine, Navigator delivers superior project outcomes and enhanced return on investment for clients.”