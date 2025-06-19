Vigor Marine Group Launches as Unified Maritime Leader

Vigor, Continental Maritime of San Diego, MHI Ship Repair & Services, Seaward Marine Services, and Accurate Marine Environmental today announced their unification under a single name: Vigor Marine Group, which includes Vigor’s drydock in Oregon which is a facility used by a number of cruise companies.

“Vigor Marine Group represents a unified identity for a highly experienced team with bi-coastal capabilities,” said Francesco Valente, CEO of Vigor Marine Group. “Each of our companies has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now, together, we can provide customers the strength of a national platform combined with the responsiveness of local shipyards, enabling us to build on our legacy of performance and on-time delivery.”

VMG is structured into three key divisions:

Maintenance & Modernization: This division includes Vigor’s shipyards in Portland, Seattle, and Ketchikan, the largest footprint for any operator in the Pacific Northwest; Vigor Marine CM San Diego, a certified master ship repair contractor for the U.S. Navy; and Vigor Marine MHI Norfolk, a premier East Coast repair yard.

Marine Services: Comprising Vigor Services Accurate (tank cleaning and wastewater treatment) and Vigor Services Seaward (underwater hull cleaning and coating).

Marine Fabrication: Continuing Vigor’s legacy in small-craft production for defense, fisheries, and commercial customers.

“We are proud to bring forward the full value of Vigor Marine Group,” said Valente. “As the largest maintenance and modernization group on the West Coast, one of the leading builders of aluminum-hull combatant crafts in the U.S., and a top-tier partner for cruise ship and Navy MRO services, we are well-positioned for growth. This unification will enable us to continue innovating as a trusted solutions provider and a critical national asset for maritime and defense operations.”

Vigor Marine Group will oversee five shipyards and eight dry docks, including North America’s largest floating drydock, with over 17,000 feet of pier space located on significant maritime sites, such as former Todd and Kaiser shipyards and key U.S. naval installations.

With a workforce of 2,600 skilled employees across five states, Vigor Marine Group said it is known for award-winning safety culture, technical expertise, and commitment to workforce development.

The companies comprising Vigor Marine Group were originally united under Titan Acquisition Holdings, which was established in 2019 when The Carlyle Group and Stellex Capital Management acquired Vigor Industrial, MHI, Seaward Marine, and Accurate Marine. In 2020, Continental Maritime of San Diego was added to the portfolio. In 2023, Lone Star Funds became Titan’s controlling owner, and Francesco Valente, former CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, joined as CEO in September 2024.