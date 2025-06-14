Variety Cruises Completes Fleetwide Renovations

Variety Cruises has announced the completion of a fleetwide refurbishment project, which began in November 2024. The project included a complete renovation of the Galileo.

The overhaul also included a special focus on the Harmony V, while the Harmony G, Panorama, Panorama II, Variety Voyager, Pegasos and Callisto boats have also undergone maintenance and updates.

The company said in a press release that the renovations were supported by enhanced staff training programs.

“As part of our commitment to providing unparalleled cruising experiences, we have invested significantly in our fleet to refresh and modernize our vessels so that they not only meet but rather exceed the expectations of our guests,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises.

The Galileo set sail again on March 21, 2025, following an extensive overhaul this winter. The project included:

New lounge seating and neutral-toned decor

Enhanced layouts in public spaces

A redesigned outdoor bar

Updated cabins with new lighting, carpeting and furniture

A complete renovation of all cabin bathrooms, including new showers, tiling and plumbing

Art and decor updates, and

Varnished wooden finishes.

The Harmony V received:

Interior enhancements (replacing carpets with durable wooden flooring, upgrades to lounge furniture, new light fixtures, installation of additional soundproofing and improved signage)

Bathroom upgrades

Woodwork refinishing and renovation of glass areas on the sun deck, and

Design and aesthetic improvements on the sun deck.

The company’s six other vessels also received maintenance and additional updates, including cabin improvements, deck upgrades and public area touch-ups.

The Variety Voyager underwent complete maintenance of its propulsion shafts, rudders and seals in addition to guest area updates, while the engine exhaust silencer has been replaced on the Panorama.

The renovations follow the company’s introduction of a new online portal for travel advisors earlier this year.

The company is also offering advisors its Sell Three and Sail Free promotion, allowing advisors who sell three cabins on applicable itineraries to take advantage of a free cruise for two people.

Each free cruise can be used as a familiarization trip for the advisor and a guest or can be sold or used as a promotion for clients. The offer is valid on Italy, Malta and Adriatic cruises, in addition to Tahiti and French Polynesia itineraries.