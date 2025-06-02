Valmet Launches DNAe Integrated Automation System

Valmet has introduced the Valmet DNAe Integrated Automation System for the marine industry, a fully web-based control platform designed to integrate all onboard equipment.

Valmet DNAe is the first marine automation system to receive ISASecure SSA Level 1 certification, recognizing its built-in cybersecurity architecture.

“As the maritime industry evolves and ships become increasingly connected, our customers have a growing need to manage and analyze large volumes of data, taking cybersecurity into account. Therefore, in developing this system, we have focused on usability, performance, and cybersecurity, while ensuring efficient, safe and reliable operations,” said John Weierud, director, marine automation, automation systems, Valmet.

Valmet DNAe offers a unified interface for control, analytics, configuration and maintenance, designed to improve collaboration and usability across user groups, from engine control rooms to the bridge. Its advanced analytics turn real-time and historical data into actionable insights, reducing crew workload.

The system features a scalable, redundant data platform for secure access and high availability. Built-in cybersecurity measures include role-based access control, authentication, encryption and audit trail functions. It supports OT/IT connectivity via secure interfaces, providing a foundation for increased digitalization onboard.

”The launch of Valmet DNAe in the marine industry marks a significant milestone in our journey to providing future-proof automation solutions. With this new system, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint in the global marine industry,” added Weierud.