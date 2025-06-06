U-Boat Worx Launches Wet Lease Program

U-Boat Worx has launched its Wet Lease program, a fully managed, turnkey solution that enables commercial operators to offer submarine dives without needing to own a submersible or possess in-house operational capabilities.

U-Boat said in a press release that making the undersea world more accessible has been its mission since its inception in 2005 and that this latest offering represents a milestone in that journey.

By removing barriers such as cost, complexity and compliance, U-Boat Worx added that it is empowering more organizations to take their guests beneath the surface.

According to the press release, the lease eliminates all operational concerns and responsibilities associated with running a submersible.

“With our wet lease model, operators no longer need to worry about recruitment, training, technical upkeep, or regulatory hurdles,” said Wilbert Beilsma, the company’s new commercial director.

U-Boat Worx said it will handle:

A two, three, five or seven-seat submarine

Certified crew and pilots

Full maintenance and servicing

Local permitting and compliance, and

Complete dive operations and logistics.

The company has 60 submarines in operation and has conducted more than 10,000 commercial dives.

The program follows pilot operations and expands the company’s offering of financial models tailored to different operators, including: