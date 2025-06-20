TUI Study Reveals Most Packed Home Items by Brits When Abroad

New research conducted by TUI River Cruises revealed a list of home comforts that Brits want when they go on an abroad holiday or river cruise.

The study showed that while 36 percent are keen to travel abroad every year, three-quarters are put off by not being surrounded by the comforts of home and familiarity, as 75 percent stated it was important to be surrounded by familiarity when abroad.

The 10 objects that Brits need when they go away are their favorite:

Toiletries – 37 percent

Headphones – 31 percent

Chocolates, sweets – 24 percent

Biscuits – 23 percent

Coffee – 22 percent

Teabags – 21 percent

Slippers – 20 percent

Cardigan – 19 percent

Water bottle – 18 percent, and

Blanket – 17 percent.

Forty-three percent said that being around smiley staff and a friendly crew means the most to them, and 37 percent said that being taken care of is the most important thing when they are abroad, which allows them to feel more at home.

Thirty-three percent said that a friendly crew and staff make them feel more relaxed while they are abroad on their holidays.

TUI River Cruises said in a press release that it invited TV presenter Anthea Turner to spot all of those home-from-home comforts she can get onboard a TUI River Cruise this summer.

Turner sailed the Danube and said that she felt like she was able to travel in comfort and premium style while visiting landmarks in Hungary, Slovakia and Austria.

To help choose the right river cruise, TUI also created the “Which river cruise is for me?” tool, which showcases all of the different options.