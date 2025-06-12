TUI: Highlights from Mein Schiff 1’s Voyage With Peter Maffay

TUI Cruises announced in a press release that the “Rock ‘n’ Sail with Peter Maffay and Band” sailing took place on the Mein Schiff 1 with 2,700 guests onboard.

From May 30 to June 5, 2025, the itinerary sailed from Kiel to Copenhagen, Kristiansand, and Oslo before returning to Kiel, and was accompanied by a musical program.

For the first time since the end of the “Farewell Tour” last year, Peter Maffay performed with his band, and they presented three concert evenings during the tour.

Maffay also took part in a talk moderated by Uwe Bahn and a charity evening. Solo concerts by individual band members, as well as other artists, were additional highlights.

The program also featured cinema evenings and a workshop.

“This journey was something very special for all of us,” said Maffay. “It was not just about concerts; it was about community, encounters and inspiration. All of that we experienced here on board.”

The company said that the charity evening for the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons (DGzRS) was one of the highlights of the trip.

During an auction of various collectibles, guests offered €20,000. Full Entertainment and TUI subsequently rounded up the amount by €5,000 each to a total of €30,000.

The centerpiece of the auction was a piece from Maffay: a played and signed guitar, accompanied by a personal guitar lesson with the musician, for €14,700.

At the end of the auction, Peter Maffay said: “I am pleased to say that there will be a continuation of ‘Rock ‘n’ Sail’ on the Mein Schiff fleet.”

TUI Cruises and Peter Maffay will provide more information on this at a later date.