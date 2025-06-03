Survitec Completes Testing of Fluorine-Free Firefighting Foam

Survitec has completed performance testing of new alcohol-resistant, fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates, the company announced in a press release.

The tests confirmed that the foams are compatible with marine foam mixing systems and can replace PFAS-based products across a range of vessel types.

The latest tests build on earlier fire safety trials conducted in 2023, where Survitec evaluated the foams against maritime regulations using various sprinkler nozzles and burning media. The company stated that the foams demonstrated stability and effectiveness, even against challenging fuels like methanol.

A key focus was the higher viscosity of the fluorine-free concentrates, which use alternative active ingredients. The tests confirmed that marine dosing systems, originally designed for lower-viscosity foams, can handle the new formulations effectively.

“Standard proportioners are not typically designed to handle this kind of fluid, so it was essential that we rigorously test the system to ensure compatibility and dosing accuracy,” said Maciej Niescioruk, product manager, foam systems, at Survitec.

Instead of replacing entire foam mixing systems, Survitec worked on adjusting internal parts and orifices. The tests showed that the amount of modification needed depended on the system’s type and size; some systems needed only small changes, while others required more significant redesigns to ensure the foam was mixed accurately.

Niescioruk added: “An incorrect dosing ratio can result in a foam that is ineffective in suppressing a fire. Foam proportioning systems must comply with a strict dosing accuracy range of -0% to +30% to ensure that underdosing does not occur – a critical requirement to avoid system failure