Stock Strategist: ‘Cruise Consumer Appears to Be Fine’

With Carnival Corporation reporting strong second quarter earnings on Tuesday, the cruise consumer in the U.S. and Europe appears to be fine, said Tracey Ryniec, stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research.

“It was another beat and raise by Carnival. Earnings were $0.35, easily beating the Zacks Consensus of $0.24 and even the Most Accurate Estimate which was $0.25,” said Ryniec.

Carnival’s second quarter numbers included net income at $565 million, up $475 million from 2024.

Revenue was $6.3 billion, up $550 million from the second quarter of 2024.

“Carnival continues to see historical high prices in advanced bookings. In addition, advanced bookings remain on the same pace as last year, which set records,” she added.

“Travel remains a priority for many and that’s good news for Carnival. The cruise industry is not increasing capacity at a quick rate which should help keep prices elevated. Carnival has just eight new ships in the pipeline through 2033.”