Steel Cutting Ceremony Held for Oceania Sonata

Oceania Cruises announced that the ceremonial steel cutting of Oceania Sonata, the first ship in the brand’s Sonata Class, took place today.

The celebration was held at the Fincantieri-Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Oceania said in a press release that the Oceania Sonata will debut in 2027, followed by the Oceania Arietta. According to the company, these new vessels will be the most spacious and amenity-rich in the fleet.

Oceania added that the milestone reflects Oceania Cruises’ partnership with Fincantieri, the shipbuilder behind the Oceania Marina, Oceania Riviera, Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura that debuts in July.

“The Oceania Sonata heralds the dawn of a new era in luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation alongside Fincantieri, our shipbuilding partner of close to 20 years. Together, we have crafted ships that stand as some of the most acclaimed examples of luxury, elegance, comfort and Italian craftsmanship at sea,” added Montague.

Marking the ninth ship in the Oceania Cruises fleet, the Oceania Sonata will embark on her maiden voyage in the summer of 2027.