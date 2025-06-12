StarCruises to Deploy Star Navigator to Kaohsiung During Winter

StarCruises is repositioning the Star Navigator from its summer homeport in Keelung to Kaohsiung for the winter season, operating from Nov. 16, 2025, to Jan. 30, 2026.

Over eleven weeks, the ship will offer 22 departures from Kaohsiung, featuring two and five-night cruises to Okinawa (Japan), the Philippines and Vietnam.

This makes Kaohsiung the island’s first homeport with direct sailings to Laoag, Coron, Boracay and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines, and Ha Long Bay and Da Nang in Vietnam.

The Star Navigator will depart Keelung on Nov. 14 for a two-night repositioning cruise to Kaohsiung. Beginning Nov. 16, Kaohsiung will serve as the new homeport.

The winter schedule includes nine two-night weekend sea-cations departing Fridays to Sundays, sailing to Laoag in the Philippines, plus two unique “Cruise to Nowhere.”

In addition, there will be eleven five-night cruises departing Sundays through Fridays, featuring five itineraries:

Two “All Okinawa Cruises” calling at Naha, Miyakojima and Ishigaki (Japan)

Two “Vietnam Cruises” calling at Da Nang and Ha Long Bay

Three “Puerto Princesa Cruises” calling at Laoag, Coron and Puerto Princesa

Three “Boracay Cruises” calling at Laoag, Coron and Boracay, and

One “Palawan Cruise” calling at Coron and Puerto Princesa.

“This marks our third consecutive year homeporting in Kaohsiung,” said Mr. Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises. “We’re pleased to extend our deployment through January 2026.”

The Star Voyager will homeport in Hong Kong starting in late June and include Kaohsiung, Keelung and Penghu in its itinerary.

In conjunction with stopovers by the Star Voyager, 28 cruise calls are scheduled for the second half of the year.

Cruise highlights include:

Two five-night “All Okinawa” cruises to Naha, Miyakojima and Ishigaki (Japan) with departures on Nov. 30 and Dec. 28, 2025, and

Two five-night “Vietnam” cruises to Ha Long Bay and Da Nang, departing on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, 1025.

In addition, there are seven five-night Philippines cruises:

Three “Puerto Princesa” cruises to Laoag, Coron and Puerto Princesa, departing Nov. 23, 2025; Jan. 4, 2026; and Jan. 18, 2026

Three “Boracay” cruises to Laoag, Coron and Boracay, departing Dec. 14, 2025; Dec. 21, 2025; and Jan. 11, 2026, and

One “Palawan” cruise to Coron and Puerto Princesa, departing Jan. 25, 2026.

The company also said that Christmas and New Year sailings are also on offer: