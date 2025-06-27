Star Voyager Arrives in Hong Kong

StarCruises returned to Hong Kong with the inaugural arrival of the Star Voyager, marking the start of its Hong Kong based operation.

Until Nov. 14, 2025, the Star Voyager will offer 45 roundtrip sailings from Hong Kong’s Ocean Terminal at Harbour City.

The offerings include two, three and five-night cruises, sailing to East and Southeast Asian destinations.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the arrival of Star Voyager in Hong Kong,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises. “Following a US$50 million refurbishment, the ship now offers refreshed amenities and a rich variety of itineraries.”

Dane Cheng, the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s executive director, said: “We are delighted to welcome the arrival of the Star Voyager and to celebrate its homeport deployment from Hong Kong, which brings exciting opportunities for the development of cruise tourism in our city.”

Joanne Chu, deputy commissioner for tourism, said: “The new itineraries of the Star Voyager cover Hong Kong, Sanya and other international cruise ports, which benefit from the new measure allowing mainland visitors to travel to Hong Kong in transit to join international cruise itineraries involving port-of-call in mainland cruise ports.”

“Mainland visitors will be able to transit to Hong Kong permit-free to join cruise itineraries by presenting their passports and confirmation documents of the relevant cruise itineraries,” added Chu.

Itineraries include the following: