Star Clippers Opens Bookings for 2026-27 Sailings

Star Clippers has announced its fall/winter 2026-27 sailing season, now open for bookings.

Running from October through March, the season includes over 50 sailings aboard the company’s three ships, the Royal Clipper, Star Flyer, and Star Clipper, with itineraries in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and across the Atlantic.

The 2026 season features westbound transatlantic crossings, including the Royal Clipper sailing from Lisbon to Bridgetown on October 16, the Star Flyer departing Las Palmas for St. Maarten on November 13, and the Star Clipper leaving Las Palmas on November 20 for Bridgetown before continuing to Panama.

The Royal Clipper will also operate two 14-night Panama Canal sailings, departing from Barbados on October 31 and from Balboa, Panama on November 14. Both include stops in Cartagena and Santa Marta, Colombia, along with additional Caribbean destinations such as Antigua, Barbados and St. Kitts.

The Star Flyer will offer roundtrip cruises from St. Maarten with two alternating seven-night itineraries. One explores the Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Dominica; the other highlights the Treasure Islands, calling on ports in the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Barts and St. Kitts.

Holiday sailings are also featured in the lineup. The Star Flyer will celebrate Christmas in St. Barts and New Year’s Eve in St. Kitts. The Star Clipper will sail between Panama and Costa Rica for both holidays, with time in Islas Tortugas. The Royal Clipper will mark Christmas in Martinique and ring in the New Year in St. Lucia.